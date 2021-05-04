Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflect benefits from fee income growth and lower provisions. The company remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost the top line. It continues to undertake cost-control measures to aid profitability. Investments in technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations bode well. However, the company continues struggling with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about its prospects to some extent. Furthermore, its high debt burden is a matter of concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Navient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Navient by 464.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 516,146 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 192.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth $2,903,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

