LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.59.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $153.53 on Friday. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $628,955.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

