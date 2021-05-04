Northland Securities Upgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Outperform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $123.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $113.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.20.
NASDAQ SPSC opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64.
In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Read More: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.