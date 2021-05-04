Northland Securities Upgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Outperform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $123.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $113.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.20.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

