Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of PPC opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

