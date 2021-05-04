Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research upped their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

OC stock opened at $99.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $100.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

