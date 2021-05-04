Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scientific Games Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Games in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

