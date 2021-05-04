KeyCorp Weighs in on Visteon Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visteon in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ VC opened at $120.55 on Monday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

