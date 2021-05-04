Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alerus Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alerus Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alerus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

