Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

COLM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

