Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Chardan Capital

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EBS. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

