Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Head-To-Head Review

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 6.60 $8.84 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pengrowth Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.00%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Pengrowth Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

