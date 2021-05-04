Head-To-Head Survey: Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Micron Solutions and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88% Helius Medical Technologies -2,716.85% -328.07% -201.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Micron Solutions and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.60 -$2.14 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million 26.13 -$9.78 million ($12.94) -1.31

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Helius Medical Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

