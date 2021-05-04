Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.53.

TWTR opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. Twitter has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $127,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,273. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

