Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $72.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Barclays raised Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. Textron has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $65.86.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Textron by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after buying an additional 122,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.