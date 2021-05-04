Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.81.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

