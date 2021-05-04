Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Up 38.7% in April

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $343.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

