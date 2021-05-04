Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.42. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 109,828 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.