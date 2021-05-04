Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 86,533 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.84. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

