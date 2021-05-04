RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $225.20

RM plc (LON:RM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.20 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00). RM shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.97), with a volume of 1,184 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm has a market cap of £190.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RM’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, insider Neil Martin sold 24,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £52,627.70 ($68,758.43).

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

