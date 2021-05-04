Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.46

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $4.29. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 76,111 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akers Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akers Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.