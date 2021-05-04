Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $1.70. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,866,289 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

