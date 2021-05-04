Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $1.70. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,866,289 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

