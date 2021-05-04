Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

