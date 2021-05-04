Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

