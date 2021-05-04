Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

