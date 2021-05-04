Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.89.

Several research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TECH opened at $426.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $225.44 and a one year high of $444.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

