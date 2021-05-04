Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,335,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

