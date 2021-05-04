Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Brink’s Company Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Brink’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BCO opened at $79.72 on Monday. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.