Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

CDUAF stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

