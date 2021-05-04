Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Posted by on May 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

CDUAF stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.