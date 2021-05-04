Bankinter’s (BKIMF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKIMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

