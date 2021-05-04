Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIXXF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aixtron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AIXXF opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

