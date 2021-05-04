Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CBTX, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CBTX in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBTX. Stephens downgraded CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $779.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CBTX by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CBTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

