Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.