CME Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $203.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

