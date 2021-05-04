Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) & Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Financial Review

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grupo Carso and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Carso N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Carso and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Carso $5.11 billion 1.27 $469.33 million N/A N/A Absolute Software $104.67 million 4.93 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Grupo Carso has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Carso and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A Absolute Software 0 2 1 0 2.33

Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.13%. Given Absolute Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than Grupo Carso.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Grupo Carso on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telephony, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants and infrastructure works in general; and oil and geothermic well drilling, and drilling services. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, office buildings, and housings; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; North America; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

