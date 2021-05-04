Analyzing Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics $410,000.00 5,017.70 -$159.43 million ($3.67) -7.85 Merck & Co., Inc. $46.84 billion 4.10 $9.84 billion $5.19 14.64

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Revance Therapeutics and Merck & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 2 9 0 2.82

Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $97.22, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revance Therapeutics is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Revance Therapeutics and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics -5,818.87% -85.72% -44.85% Merck & Co., Inc. 24.33% 53.83% 16.83%

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DAXI in preclinical trial for the treatment of migraine, as well as a topical program for various indications; and OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. for the development and regulatory approval of a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products. The Animal Health segment provides discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as a suite of digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company has an agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize long-acting investigational treatment combinations of Lenacapavir and Islatravir in HIV; and a collaboration agreement with Amathus Therapeutics to develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

