Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $176.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $96.73 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

