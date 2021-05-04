T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $186.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a sell rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $182.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $183.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

