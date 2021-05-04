Ormat Technologies (ORA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.69 million. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.