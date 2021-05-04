Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 195 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BARC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £29.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

