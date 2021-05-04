Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WAF stock opened at €142.40 ($167.53) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €126.29.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

