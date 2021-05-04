UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPMMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

