Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Short Interest Up 39.5% in April

Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

