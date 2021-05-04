UGI (UGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

