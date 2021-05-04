Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.86.

ZZZ stock opened at C$35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.59. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$11.89 and a 1-year high of C$35.60.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

