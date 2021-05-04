Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 21,017 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$53.05 million and a P/E ratio of 27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

