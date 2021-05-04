Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.93

Capita plc (LON:CPI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.93 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.57). Capita shares last traded at GBX 43.72 ($0.57), with a volume of 5,973,175 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

The stock has a market cap of £729.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

