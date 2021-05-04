PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.04. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 116,016 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $301.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.54.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.