PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.04. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 116,016 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $301.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.54.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 51.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

