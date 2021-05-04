Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.86) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $122.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

