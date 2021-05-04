Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Bellatrix Exploration shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 81,610 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

About Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

