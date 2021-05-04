Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MEGGF opened at $6.10 on Friday. Meggitt has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

